Broncos announce Case Keenum signing

DENVER -

The Denver Broncos made it official Wednesday that the team has agreed to a two-year deal with free agent quarterback Case Keenum. 

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off his best season in the NFL, leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenum posted career bests in touchdown passes (22), INT to TD ratio (22 to 7) yardage (3,547) and completion percentage (67.1) last season with the Vikings, who will sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins.

Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph expressed optimism with the signing in a statement released Wednesday.

“Being around him in Houston, Case is a tremendous person and teammate with strong leadership skills and a terrific work ethic. He’ll be great in our locker room, and we’re all looking forward to having him as a Bronco," Joseph said in a news release.

Keenum also played with the Rams and Texans after he entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent.

Also on Wednesday, the Broncos will reportedly trade former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian to the Vikings, closing the chapter on his time with the Broncos.

