The Latest: NFL free agency signings

The NFL's new year has begun, clearing the way for a flurry of free agent signings and trade announcements.
Among the moves around the league:
- A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder, who will be the NFL's highest-paid lineman. NFL Network reported the Giants will give Solder a four-year, $62 million deal. The 29-year-old was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have confirmed that they swapped first-round draft picks with the Buffalo Bills to get offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. The Bills moved up nine spots in the first-round draft order by acquiring the No. 12 selection. The Bengals acquired the first of Buffalo's two first-round picks, 21st overall. Cincinnati also acquired Buffalo's fifth-round pick for the Bengals' sixth-rounder.
- Two people with direct knowledge the decision confirm to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free agent defensive end Trent Murphy to a three-year contract. Murphy spent the past four seasons in Washington.
- The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, freeing up an estimated $5 million in salary cap on the first day of free agency. Baltimore signed Maclin as a free agent in June, hopeful the accomplished pass catcher would be a primary target for quarterback Joe Flacco. But Maclin missed two games with a shoulder injury, two more with knee issues, and finished with only 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns.
- The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday after the two sides couldn't rework his contract. Mathieu was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially began at 4 p.m. EDT. By cutting him, Arizona will save close to $5 million in cap space.
- A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a contract with free-agent cornerback D.J. Hayden. The person says Hayden will sign a three-year deal. SiriusXM Sports says the contract is worth $19 million and includes $9.5 million guaranteed.
- A person familiar with negotiations says the Jaguars have agreed to a contract with free-agent safety Don Carey. Carey will return to the Jaguars after spending the last seven years in Detroit.
- The Philadelphia Eagles and linebacker Nigel Bradham have agreed on a five-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million. Bradham was a key member on defense for the Super Bowl champions.
- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market. The Titans announced the deal hours before the start of the league's new year.
- The Dallas Cowboys have offered a second-round tender worth $2.9 million to defensive end David Irving. The one-year offer means the Cowboys will get a second-round pick if another team signs Irving. Dallas can also match any offer.
- A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde. NFL Network reported the Browns will give the 27-year-old a three-year, $15 million deal.
- Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance. The 10-time Pro Bowler announced his decision Wednesday after spending several months contemplating whether to come back following a season-ending injury. Thomas never missed a snap before tearing his left triceps during an Oct. 22 game against Tennessee. His streak of 10,363 consecutive plays is believed to be the longest run in pro football history.
- The Panthers announced they have re-signed free agent defensive end Julius Peppers to a one-year contract. A person familiar with the situation says the deal is for $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The 38-year-old Peppers, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, will be entering his 17th NFL season, including his 10th with the Panthers. Peppers' 154 ½ sacks are the fourth-most in NFL history.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florence Police Chief Michael DeLaurentis says the lockout at Fremont County schools is no longer in effect as detectives question a former Florence student accused of making a threat via social media.
An Idaho teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students. Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
