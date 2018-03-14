The Latest: NFL free agency signings

The NFL's new year has begun, clearing the way for a flurry of free agent signings and trade announcements.

Among the moves around the league:

- A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder, who will be the NFL's highest-paid lineman. NFL Network reported the Giants will give Solder a four-year, $62 million deal. The 29-year-old was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency.

- The Cincinnati Bengals have confirmed that they swapped first-round draft picks with the Buffalo Bills to get offensive tackle Cordy Glenn. The Bills moved up nine spots in the first-round draft order by acquiring the No. 12 selection. The Bengals acquired the first of Buffalo's two first-round picks, 21st overall. Cincinnati also acquired Buffalo's fifth-round pick for the Bengals' sixth-rounder.

- Two people with direct knowledge the decision confirm to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free agent defensive end Trent Murphy to a three-year contract. Murphy spent the past four seasons in Washington.

- The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, freeing up an estimated $5 million in salary cap on the first day of free agency. Baltimore signed Maclin as a free agent in June, hopeful the accomplished pass catcher would be a primary target for quarterback Joe Flacco. But Maclin missed two games with a shoulder injury, two more with knee issues, and finished with only 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

- The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday after the two sides couldn't rework his contract. Mathieu was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially began at 4 p.m. EDT. By cutting him, Arizona will save close to $5 million in cap space.

- A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a contract with free-agent cornerback D.J. Hayden. The person says Hayden will sign a three-year deal. SiriusXM Sports says the contract is worth $19 million and includes $9.5 million guaranteed.

- A person familiar with negotiations says the Jaguars have agreed to a contract with free-agent safety Don Carey. Carey will return to the Jaguars after spending the last seven years in Detroit.

- The Philadelphia Eagles and linebacker Nigel Bradham have agreed on a five-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million. Bradham was a key member on defense for the Super Bowl champions.

- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market. The Titans announced the deal hours before the start of the league's new year.

- The Dallas Cowboys have offered a second-round tender worth $2.9 million to defensive end David Irving. The one-year offer means the Cowboys will get a second-round pick if another team signs Irving. Dallas can also match any offer.

- A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde. NFL Network reported the Browns will give the 27-year-old a three-year, $15 million deal.

- Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance. The 10-time Pro Bowler announced his decision Wednesday after spending several months contemplating whether to come back following a season-ending injury. Thomas never missed a snap before tearing his left triceps during an Oct. 22 game against Tennessee. His streak of 10,363 consecutive plays is believed to be the longest run in pro football history.

- The Panthers announced they have re-signed free agent defensive end Julius Peppers to a one-year contract. A person familiar with the situation says the deal is for $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The 38-year-old Peppers, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, will be entering his 17th NFL season, including his 10th with the Panthers. Peppers' 154 ½ sacks are the fourth-most in NFL history.