Driver dies in crash on Colorado 83

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-car crash where the driver was pronounced dead on scene on Colorado 83 in El Paso County.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on Colorado 83 near milepost 27 at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. A Ford E250 was traveling south on Colorado 83 when it drifted off the edge of the road and hit a traffic delineator, according to CSP.

The driver then steered to the left causing the car to spin counter-clockwise where it ended up in an embankment and rolled over, state patrol said.

CSP identified the driver as a 29-year old man from Colorado Springs, he was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, drugs and alcohol are not being considered factors.

If anyone was a witness to the crash please call Trooper Eric Zachareas at (719) 544-2424.