Police arrest man after he drives into mall entrance

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a motor vehicle theft where the suspect drove into the Chapel Hills Mall.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Summerset Drive to investigate a car theft around noon Wednesday. Police said the car was found on Jamboree Drive, near the entrance of the Chapel Hills Mall.

The suspect drove into the mall entrance when he saw police. Officers said he then jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

The car went down into an embankment and hit an unoccupied parked car and a light pole. Police were able to catch the suspect as he attempted to flee on foot.

He was identified as Richard Joseph. 

