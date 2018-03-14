Disturbing video released of pro baseball player assaulting girlfriend

(This video may be disturbing to some viewers)

A disturbing video was released showing a former professional baseball player physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Former AA baseball player Danry Vasquez was involved in the domestic violence incident at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX in 2016. Vasquez was arrested two days after the assault in August 2016, where he made a plea deal with the DA's office.

According to our partner station KRIS 6 in Corpus Christi, the case was dismissed just days ago.

Neuces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said in a phone interview that Vasquez had completed all the requirements made in his plea deal including taking classes, according to KRIS 6.

The above video was recently released by the Corpus Christi Police Department, where Vasquez is shown walking down a back stairwell with his girlfriend. Vasquez hits her repeatedly as they walk down the stairs, he leaves and comes back where he strikes her again.

Vasquez was released from the Houston Astros organization following his arrest in 2016, and recently signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers' out of Pennsylvania.

Lancaster Barnstormers' manager Ross Peeples announced that Vasquez has since been released from the team following the release of the video. The manager said in a statement that being made aware of the nature of the incident prompted the team to cut ties with Vasquez as the organization cannot "condone or associate" with that type of behavior.

KRIS 6 says DA Gonzalez is hopeful this situation will have a positive outcome.