Wednesday Evening Weather; Early Spring

Today's Forecast:
Fair and mild weather tonight, as a strong bubble of high pressure over the Plains, combined with a broad storm on the West Coast, to bring a decent downslope flow across the mountains, along with simply warmer air from the south So, expect the warm weather to continue through Saturday...St Patty's Day. There is the chance, albeit small, for a shower Thursday evening, and again for a broader swatch of the area Sunday afternoon...but neither would do much to make a dent in the dry weather, and would evaporate quickly. Sunday's chance, is part of a cold front that will drop temps for a day, only to see Spring-like weather back in full force by Tuesday, first day of calendar Spring.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 39, High - 65. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Partly sunny Thursday, breezy by midday.
PUEBLO: Low - 38, High - 73. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Partly sunny Thursday, breezy by midday.
CANON CITY: Low - 40, High - 72. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Partly sunny Thursday, breezy by midday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 35, High - 52. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Mostly cloudy Thursday, breezy by midday. A shower possible late in the day.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 33, High - 50. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Mostly cloudy Thursday, breezy by midday. A shower possible late in the day.
PLAINS: Low - 40, High - 75. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Mostly then partly sunny Thursday, breezy by midday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 41, High - 68. High clouds tonight with a light south wind. Mostly then partly sunny Thursday, breezy by midday.
St Patty's Day and Weekend Outlook: At the time of parades, I suspect there will be a high, thin overcast, with light south winds. Temps in the morning are forecast to be in the 40s climbing into the 50s before or by lunchtime....topping out near 60F. Sunday, a bit of a heavier ovecast, with a shower possible around and just after lunchtime. Sunday looks a good 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County.
