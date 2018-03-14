Suspect identified in Pueblo officer involved shooting

The Pueblo Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in the March 13 officer-involved shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Gregg. According to Pueblo P.D., at this time Gregg remains in a local hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.

Gregg was involved in a shoot-out with officers in a shopping center parking lot in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 13. After discovering Gregg sleeping in a stolen car at a traffic light, Pueblo PD tracked him to the shopping center parking lot. Gregg then fled his vehicle and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire and hit Gregg.

Neither officer involved in the shooting was injured. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the incident.