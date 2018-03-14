Suspect identified in Pueblo officer involved shooting

The Pueblo Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in the March 13 officer-involved shooting.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Gregg. According to Pueblo P.D., at this time Gregg remains in a local hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.
Gregg was involved in a shoot-out with officers in a shopping center parking lot in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 13. After discovering Gregg sleeping in a stolen car at a traffic light, Pueblo PD tracked him to the shopping center parking lot. Gregg then fled his vehicle and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire and hit Gregg.
Neither officer involved in the shooting was injured. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the incident.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County.