School Shocker: Live puppy fed to snapping turtle

An Idaho teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.



Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School, is accused of feeding the puppy to the turtle in his classroom after school hours.



Jill Parrish, an animal rights activist with children at the school, reported the incident after hearing what had happened. Since then, she says she's received several threats.



"I've had people following me, and, you know, making threats over at the school that they're trying to find out where i live and so they're going to come teach me a lesson and this and that," said Parrish.



A former student has started a petition in support of Crosland with over 2,000 signatures.



Parrish acknowledges that Crosland is a good teacher who has done a lot for the community, but also acknowledges that something has to be done.



"They love him. And I understand that. I really, do. I understand that. But what people also have to understand is that it doesn't matter, the law is the law," said Parrish.



