Fresh Powder Coming Thursday For The Ski Resorts

A large system working over from the west will bring snow to Colorado starting late tonight but mainly through Thursday. Relatively warm temperatures will keep the snow pretty wet at the low to mid elevations along the Continental Divide but several inches will be possible through our ski resorts, giving a bit of life to our floundering ski season. Here's the model forecasts for a few of the resorts:
Steamboat:
Winter Park - Eldora:
Loveland - A Basin - Keystone - Breckenridge - Copper Mountain:
Beaver Creek - Vail:
Monarch:
Crested Butte:
Telluride - Wolf Creek:
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County.
