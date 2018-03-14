Quantcast

Ent Credit Union robbed in east Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Police are on the scene at the Ent Credit Union at 3125 Jet Wing Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs. A white male walked into the credit union wearing make up to make him look older and robbed the the credit union.

No further suspect information is available at this time. 

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Athlete who criticized USOC in KOAA interview is suspended

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:52:39 GMT
    Olympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of ConductOlympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of Conduct
    Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.  

  • Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:14:57 GMT

    Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.

