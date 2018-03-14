Schools in Fremont County impacted by 'credible threat'

Currently, authorities are dealing with some type of situation at Florence High School involving a credible threat.

According to the Canon City Police, Canon City RE1 School district is conducting a routine lockout at the Canon City High School, Canon City Middle School, and District Administration building for precautionary reasons. All students are still in classrooms and conducting business as usual. Canon City Police officers are present at most schools as part of the the normal response to this type of secured status.

Canon City High School had plans to combine their "walkout" with a fire drill in order to keep track of everyone, but those plans were changed after there was a threat made against Florence High School.

Canon City H.S. decided to hold their walkout indoors in their gym. The school is under lockout conditions, meaning no one can enter the campus.

The Canon City Police just issued the following statement:

On March 13, 2018 at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Canon City School District called for a lockout status for all schools today. This was a precautionary measure in response to a threat directed at another school district in Fremont County. The student walk-out planned nationally to show support for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School shooting was also a factor in determining whether to conduct a district wide lockout. The walk-out was originally anticipated only at the High School, and students were being allowed to “walk-out” to the gym to show support.

The Canon City RE-1 School District decided to expand the precautionary lock-out district wide. There are no current threats to the Canon City School District, but the Canon City Police Department was present in support of the district’s lockout. The Canon City Police Department intends to support the school district’s efforts to prepare and plan for any possible threats. Together we will continue to train and modify response protocols to more effectively keep the public informed and protect our children.