Quantcast

Harrison H.S. briefly placed on lockout - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Harrison H.S. briefly placed on lockout

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Harisson High School released a statement Wednesday morning regarding an incident that caused the school to be locked out for a brief time.

The high school said the incident occurred outside of the school building before classes began Wednesday morning. A student reported to an administrator that a runaway youth was in front of the school and showed the student a weapon inside of a backpack.

The school said that the administrator immediately put the school into lockout, and the runaway youth was taken into custody off campus. The school resource officer, district security, and CSPD worked together to apprehend the youth and locate the backpack containing the weapon.

All students and staff are safe, and the campus is operating normally. CSPD is continuing it's investigation of the incident.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Athlete who criticized USOC in KOAA interview is suspended

    Athlete who criticized USOC in KOAA interview is suspended

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:52:39 GMT
    Olympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of ConductOlympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of Conduct
    Olympian Keith Sanderson was suspended by USA ShootingOlympian Keith Sanderson was suspended by USA Shooting

    Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.  

    Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.  

  • Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76

    Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:14:57 GMT

    Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.

    Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?