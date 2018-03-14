Harrison H.S. briefly placed on lockout

Harisson High School released a statement Wednesday morning regarding an incident that caused the school to be locked out for a brief time.

The high school said the incident occurred outside of the school building before classes began Wednesday morning. A student reported to an administrator that a runaway youth was in front of the school and showed the student a weapon inside of a backpack.

The school said that the administrator immediately put the school into lockout, and the runaway youth was taken into custody off campus. The school resource officer, district security, and CSPD worked together to apprehend the youth and locate the backpack containing the weapon.

All students and staff are safe, and the campus is operating normally. CSPD is continuing it's investigation of the incident.