Harrison H.S. briefly placed on lockout

Harisson High School released a statement Wednesday morning regarding an incident that caused the school to be locked out for a brief time.
The high school said the incident occurred outside of the school building before classes began Wednesday morning. A student reported to an administrator that a runaway youth was in front of the school and showed the student a weapon inside of a backpack.
The school said that the administrator immediately put the school into lockout, and the runaway youth was taken into custody off campus. The school resource officer, district security, and CSPD worked together to apprehend the youth and locate the backpack containing the weapon.
All students and staff are safe, and the campus is operating normally. CSPD is continuing it's investigation of the incident.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County. A semi truck lost it's load and the accident shut down part of Highway 50 for most of the day. Colorado State Patrol says the size and complexity of the turbine played a role in the accident. While losing the load, a power line was also knocked over causing an outage for people in Fowler. "...
