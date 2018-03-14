Interior will send $18M from Roan drilling to Colorado

The U.S. Interior Department will send $18 million from oil and gas development from Colorado's Roan Plateau back to the state.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made the announcement Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing.
The money is leftover from the cleanup of Anvil Points, a naval oil shale research site northwest of Rifle. Payments for natural gas leasing on the Roan Plateau paid for the cleanup, which ended in 2012. Lawmakers have been trying to get the extra money for years.
The Daily Sentinel reports that state law requires the money to be spread out across the state. However, legislation pending at the state Capitol would send it to four northwestern Colorado counties - directly to Rio Blanco and Moffat counties and to federal mineral lease districts in Mesa and Garfield counties.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County. A semi truck lost it's load and the accident shut down part of Highway 50 for most of the day. Colorado State Patrol says the size and complexity of the turbine played a role in the accident. While losing the load, a power line was also knocked over causing an outage for people in Fowler. "...
