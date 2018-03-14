"Elsa" saves the night on a snowy Boston street

Elsa from "frozen" is said to look poised, regal and reserved, but in reality, she lives in fear as she wrestles with a mighty secret. That secret may be that Elsa is good at pushing police vehicles out of the snow in Boston.
A man dressed in an Elsa costume helped free a Boston police van from snow piled up on the side of the street Tuesday night, as a Nor'easter was winding down.
The video was posted by Christopher Haynes. Once the van is on its way, people inside a local business are heard cheering Elsa on. Once the van is on it's way, the man dressed as Elsa curtsied to the crowd.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County. A semi truck lost it's load and the accident shut down part of Highway 50 for most of the day. Colorado State Patrol says the size and complexity of the turbine played a role in the accident. While losing the load, a power line was also knocked over causing an outage for people in Fowler. "...
