"Elsa" saves the night on a snowy Boston street

Elsa from "frozen" is said to look poised, regal and reserved, but in reality, she lives in fear as she wrestles with a mighty secret. That secret may be that Elsa is good at pushing police vehicles out of the snow in Boston.

A man dressed in an Elsa costume helped free a Boston police van from snow piled up on the side of the street Tuesday night, as a Nor'easter was winding down.

The video was posted by Christopher Haynes. Once the van is on its way, people inside a local business are heard cheering Elsa on. Once the van is on it's way, the man dressed as Elsa curtsied to the crowd.