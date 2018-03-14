It's National Pi Day!

Pi Day...A day to celebrate (if you enjoy math) the mathematical constant pi (π) and to eat lots of pie. It's also a good day to show off your inner geek and wear your favorite Pi t-shirt, that is..if you have a favorite Pi t-shirt.

One of the oldest and the most recognizable mathematical constant in the world, Pi (π) is the ratio of any circle’s circumference to its diameter. Its value is approximately equal to 3.14159265. It is an irrational number, which means it cannot be expressed as a ratio of whole numbers, and its decimal representation never ends or repeats.

Enough of what the day is actually about and let's move on to the other pie. Several places offer Pi Day discounts around Colorado Springs today.