School walkouts begin across the US

(Above: LIVE raw feed of students and adults outside District 11's Palmer High School.. The signal may go to black as the source is changed)

Students across the country are planning to walk out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The horrific school shooting, carried out by Nikolas Cruz, happened exactly one month ago today. Students are reportedly planning to stand outside for exactly 17 minutes. This specific time was chosen to honor the 17 victims who lost their lives.

Some schools are planning a different kind of demonstration. Janitell Junior High in Widefield is asking students to pledge to do 17 random acts of kindness in addition to today's walkout.

Several schools plan to announce the names of the victims, one every minute.

A counter movement is also trending on-line. The "walk up not out" movement is encouraging kids to skip the protest, and instead use the power of friendship to combat this issue by befriending students that are struggling.

Despite the attention the walkouts have received, students may still face punishment for leaving the classroom. The ACLU said schools can punish kids for walking out of class, but the punishment cannot be harsher than the normal penalty for skipping class.

The walkouts are planned for 10 a.m.