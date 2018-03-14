School walkouts begin across the US

(Above: LIVE raw feed of students and adults outside District 11's Palmer High School.. The signal may go to black as the source is changed)
Students across the country are planning to walk out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The horrific school shooting, carried out by Nikolas Cruz, happened exactly one month ago today. Students are reportedly planning to stand outside for exactly 17 minutes. This specific time was chosen to honor the 17 victims who lost their lives.
Some schools are planning a different kind of demonstration. Janitell Junior High in Widefield is asking students to pledge to do 17 random acts of kindness in addition to today's walkout.
Several schools plan to announce the names of the victims, one every minute.
A counter movement is also trending on-line. The "walk up not out" movement is encouraging kids to skip the protest, and instead use the power of friendship to combat this issue by befriending students that are struggling.
Despite the attention the walkouts have received, students may still face punishment for leaving the classroom. The ACLU said schools can punish kids for walking out of class, but the punishment cannot be harsher than the normal penalty for skipping class.
The walkouts are planned for 10 a.m.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County. A semi truck lost it's load and the accident shut down part of Highway 50 for most of the day. Colorado State Patrol says the size and complexity of the turbine played a role in the accident. While losing the load, a power line was also knocked over causing an outage for people in Fowler. "...
It's not something you see every day: a huge piece of a wind turbine blocking the highway. That's exactly what happened early Tuesday morning near Fowler in Otero County. A semi truck lost it's load and the accident shut down part of Highway 50 for most of the day. Colorado State Patrol says the size and complexity of the turbine played a role in the accident. While losing the load, a power line was also knocked over causing an outage for people in Fowler. "...