School walkouts across Southern Colorado and the US

(Above: LIVE raw feed of students in Denver are taking part in a march to the Capitol Building. The signal may go to black as the source is changed)

Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The horrific school shooting, carried out by Nikolas Cruz, happened exactly one month ago today. Students are reportedly planning to stand outside for exactly 17 minutes. This specific time was chosen to honor the 17 victims who lost their lives.

News 5 crews captured the events at D60's Centennial High School, D49's Vista Ridge High School, D11's Palmer High School and D11's Coronado High School. All of the events were peaceful.

VIDEO: Centennial High School students speaking moments after walking out of their school for the #NationalSchoolWalkOut in Pueblo @KOAA pic.twitter.com/vKgK7D9jtw — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 14, 2018

At Palmer High School, students were joined by adults who are advocates for gun control, including Moms Demand Action.

Events at Cañon City High School were kept inside as the district placed schools on lockout due to a credible threat in nearby Florence. READ MORE

Students at East High School in Denver gathered out the campus for a moment of silence before marching to the Capitol building. Governor John Hickenlooper came outside to talk with the students.

Some schools are planning a different kind of demonstration. Janitell Junior High in Widefield is asking students to pledge to do 17 random acts of kindness in addition to today's walkout.

Several schools plan to announce the names of the victims, one every minute.

A counter movement is also trending on-line. The "walk up not out" movement is encouraging kids to skip the protest, and instead use the power of friendship to combat this issue by befriending students that are struggling.

Despite the attention the walkouts have received, students may still face punishment for leaving the classroom. The ACLU said schools can punish kids for walking out of class, but the punishment cannot be harsher than the normal penalty for skipping class.

Student walkout hidden from public view at Coronado High. pic.twitter.com/YQplk2xp18 — Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) March 14, 2018

Students walking out at Woodland Park HS. pic.twitter.com/eNP2YRP7RB — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 14, 2018

Falcon Middle School Ambassadors encouraged their peers to WALK UP instead of walking out today. EPSO School Resource Officers like to see kids doing what is right not what is easy. #walkupnotout pic.twitter.com/KNbApoBMvf — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 14, 2018