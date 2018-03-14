Quantcast

School walkouts across Southern Colorado and the US - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

School walkouts across Southern Colorado and the US

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO -

(Above: LIVE raw feed of students in Denver are taking part in a march to the Capitol Building. The signal may go to black as the source is changed)

Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The horrific school shooting, carried out by Nikolas Cruz, happened exactly one month ago today. Students are reportedly planning to stand outside for exactly 17 minutes. This specific time was chosen to honor the 17 victims who lost their lives.

News 5 crews captured the events at D60's Centennial High School, D49's Vista Ridge High School, D11's Palmer High School and D11's Coronado High School. All of the events were peaceful.

At Palmer High School, students were joined by adults who are advocates for gun control, including Moms Demand Action.

Events at Cañon City High School were kept inside as the district placed schools on lockout due to a credible threat in nearby Florence. READ MORE

Students at East High School in Denver gathered out the campus for a moment of silence before marching to the Capitol building. Governor John Hickenlooper came outside to talk with the students. 

Some schools are planning a different kind of demonstration. Janitell Junior High in Widefield is asking students to pledge to do 17 random acts of kindness in addition to today's walkout.

Several schools plan to announce the names of the victims, one every minute.

A counter movement is also trending on-line. The "walk up not out" movement is encouraging kids to skip the protest, and instead use the power of friendship to combat this issue by befriending students that are struggling.

Despite the attention the walkouts have received, students may still face punishment for leaving the classroom. The ACLU said schools can punish kids for walking out of class, but the punishment cannot be harsher than the normal penalty for skipping class.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • School walkouts across Southern Colorado and the US

    School walkouts across Southern Colorado and the US

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-14 18:46:26 GMT

    Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    Students across the country walked out of class today to honor the 17 people killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

  • Athlete who criticized USOC in KOAA interview is suspended

    Athlete who criticized USOC in KOAA interview is suspended

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:52:39 GMT
    Olympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of ConductOlympian Keith Sanderson was suspended Tuesday by USA Shooting for alleged violations of the Athlete Code of Conduct
    Olympian Keith Sanderson was suspended by USA ShootingOlympian Keith Sanderson was suspended by USA Shooting

    Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.  

    Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?