Fatal crash on Highway 83

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 83 in northern El Paso County.
The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, near mile marker 27. This is just south of Walden Way.
Colorado State Patrol said only one vehicle was involved and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Investigators said it's still unclear what caused the wreck.
The wreck did not close any lanes of traffic, but may cause delays.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
Just weeks after making critical statements against the US Olympic Committee in an interview with News 5, pistol shooter Keith Sanderson has been suspended by USA Shooting. He was given a Notice of Disciplinary Action Tuesday which alleges he violated the Athlete Code of Conduct on eight separate occasions.
A United Airlines passenger's beloved french bulldog died when a flight attendant ordered the dog be put in an overhead bin. A flight attendant on United flight 1284 from Houston to New York insisted that the dog owner put the animal in the overhead compartment.
