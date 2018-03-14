Quantcast

Fatal crash on Highway 83

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 83 in northern El Paso County.

The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, near mile marker 27. This is just south of Walden Way.

Colorado State Patrol said only one vehicle was involved and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators said it's still unclear what caused the wreck.

The wreck did not close any lanes of traffic, but may cause delays.

