Wednesday Morning Forecast: Big Warm Up Today!

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Big Warm Up Today!

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
Strong sunshine and very dry ground work together today to get our temperatures cranking into the afternoon! A bit more of a breeze will return at the end of the afternoon but we won't see enough wind to generate any fire advisories. Highs will generally soar into the 60s and 70s across the viewing area and we'll stay pretty mild tonight as most places fall down near 40 by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 66; Low - 40. Sunny with a few PM clouds and very warm. Staying clear and mild tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 73; Low - 39. Mostly sunny and very warm today. Clear skies and cool tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 70; Low - 40. Mostly sunny and very warm today. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 60; Low - 35. Some afternoon clouds and warm temperatures today. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 60s; Low - 30s. A few afternoon clouds and warm today. Clearing skies and cool tonight.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 30s. Mostly sunny and very warm today. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. Mostly sunny and very warm today. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER
Very warm again Thursday with stronger winds and Red Flag Warnings likely making a return to southern Colorado. Snow will return to the Continental Divide for Thursday and there could be some large accumulations that fall from this system, generally 4 to 8 inches across most of the mountains. We could see a few spotty showers dip into Teller and El Paso county Thursday evening but we stand a better chance of staying dry and even if we did see moisture, it doesn't look like much.

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:14 AM EDT

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:52 AM EDT
