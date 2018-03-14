KOAA Athlete of the Week: St. Mary's Girls Basketball Team

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is an entire team.

St. Mary's girls basketball team used some clutch shooting and defense to beat Colorado Springs Christian 44-38 for the 3A Championship, Saturday.

Senior Makenna Bodette scored 15 points to lead all scorers. Josephine Henry had 14 points for the Pirates.

"You know it's been a long journey with these girls," said head coach Mike Burkett. "When we lost last year in the first round, they've prepared like no other team I've ever had and they gave it everything they had."

"It doesn't even feel real yet," Bodette said on Saturday. "I'm just so excited that's all I can say and I'm excited for my team, my seniors, my coaches and my community."