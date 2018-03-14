Students create kindness campaign amid planned school walkouts

Students across the country are planning to walk out of their schools tomorrow to honor those killed in the Florida school massacre.

Exactly one month later, students are walking out of their own classrooms to take a stand, spending 17 minutes outside, one minute for every person killed in Parkland, Florida.

Critics have questioned how walking out of school will make a difference, so these students are taking it a step further.

"Ours is mainly just showing respects to the people that passed away in Florida and to show that schools, we feel, aren't as safe as they should be," Sean Lockhart, an 8th grade student at Janitell Junior High School said. "This for us, has nothing to do with politics."

Tonight on the #education beat: Students across the country are planning to walk out of school for 17 minutes tomorrow to honor the 17 people killed in Parkland, FL. At 10: I'll introduce you to one student planning to walk out with a different approach @KOAA #17minutes pic.twitter.com/9fJf7iNmyx — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 14, 2018

Lockhart says he and his classmates are walking out for kindness.

"We're introducing for our school at least, the 17 acts of kindness, which is where we have everyone that comes out, pledge to do 17 random acts of kindness to help change the school for the better," he said.

Building others up and making more feel welcome.

"The day of the walkout, go find that kid that normally has lunch alone and doesn't really have a lot of friends, go sit with them, give them someone that they can talk to, a friend," he said.

His mom supported him right off the bat.

"We're very proud of Sean and his friends for wanting to express their concerns but try to put a positive spin on it to make sure that something good can come out of it," Martha Lockhart, Sean's mother said.

Sean says he got permission from administrators for the kindness campaign.

"I feel like if you treat someone with kindness, they will return kindness to you," he said.

And while 17 minutes may not solve a nationwide issue, they hope to change what they can, now.

"We can control how we treat each other in the school, we can control how everybody is one big family and we can support each other," Martha Lockhart said.

The ACLU is saying schools can punish students for missing class for these walkouts, but it cannot be a harsh punishment because it's a protest.

Click here for a list of statements from several school districts on how they plan to handle the walkouts.