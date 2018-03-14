Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76

LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became an international bestseller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.
Even though his body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when Hawking was 21, he stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years..
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
