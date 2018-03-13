Quantcast

Volunteer group cleans up shooting range north of Woodland Park

The "Focus on the Forest" volunteer group picked up trash and debris from the Turkey Track shooting range north of Woodland Park in Douglas County.

The Forest Service closed the range to survey the area, which gave volunteers the opportunity to clean up trash around the range, which has been the site of at least seven fires in 2017. 

 ''We need to figure out a way to fix it so it doesn't happen. It's a waste of resources.  It's a waste of Forest Service time," said Shawn Nielsen, a volunteer with Focus on the Forest. "It's a waste of our time to come out here year after year and do the same thing when we could be focused on another area of the forest.'' 

Volunteers there said the range is one of the worst sites they care for. The Forest Service did comment to News 5 about the area.

