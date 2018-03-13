Pennsylvania House race still too close to call

State officials say there are about 3,900 absentee ballots still to be counted in the Pennsylvania congressional race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone, which remains too close to call late Tuesday.



Officials in the most populous of the four counties, Allegheny County, say they counted more than 4,000 absentee ballots before midnight. State officials expect Westmoreland County, the second-most populous county in the district, to include their absentee ballot count in Tuesday night's total.



More than three hours after polls closed and with 99 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results have Lamb leading Saccone by fewer than 900 votes.



The Pittsburgh-area district has gotten national attention as a barometer of the November midterm elections.



President Donald Trump won the district by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.

