Missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police said the missing girl is safe and sound.

UPDATE: Missing 9 year old found safe and is being reunited with her parents. Thanks to the public for the help. pic.twitter.com/CYnJbjOdTG — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 14, 2018

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl named "Sarah" Tuesday night in north Colorado Springs.

Police are not yet releasing her last name at this time.

Officers sent out an ENS message to people living within a one mile radius of the 6300 block of Peak Vista Cir. Tuesday night.

She's described as a 4'9 white female with blonde hair and a thin build wearing blue jeans, a purple and pink coat, gold shoes and a pink sun hat.

CSPD said she was reported missing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department on 911 for emergency situations and 444-7000 for non emergency situations with any information you may have.