Missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe

Missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS -

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police said the missing girl is safe and sound.

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl named "Sarah" Tuesday night in north Colorado Springs. 

Police are not yet releasing her last name at this time.

Officers sent out an ENS message to people living within a one mile radius of the  6300 block of Peak Vista Cir. Tuesday night.

She's described as a 4'9 white female with blonde hair and a thin build wearing blue jeans, a purple and pink coat, gold shoes and a pink sun hat.

CSPD said she was reported missing at 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

Please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department on 911 for emergency situations and 444-7000 for non emergency situations with any information you may have.

