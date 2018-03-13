Missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Police said the missing girl is safe and sound.
UPDATE: Missing 9 year old found safe and is being reunited with her parents. Thanks to the public for the help. pic.twitter.com/CYnJbjOdTG— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 14, 2018
Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl named "Sarah" Tuesday night in north Colorado Springs.
Police are not yet releasing her last name at this time.
Officers sent out an ENS message to people living within a one mile radius of the 6300 block of Peak Vista Cir. Tuesday night.
She's described as a 4'9 white female with blonde hair and a thin build wearing blue jeans, a purple and pink coat, gold shoes and a pink sun hat.
CSPD said she was reported missing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department on 911 for emergency situations and 444-7000 for non emergency situations with any information you may have.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.