Bipartisan-sponsored bills target Colorado opioid epidemic

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
