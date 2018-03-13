Woman possibly assaulted with hammer, suspect at large

A suspect is at large following a woman who was possibly hit in the head with a hammer.

Pueblo Police have been on the corner of Jefferson and Orman Tuesday evening, as this is a very active scene. Police say the incident could be drug related.

A neighbor told News 5 he did see a woman with severe head injuries following an argument with a man and two women.

The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect is at large, no suspect description has been released.