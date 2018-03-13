Woman possibly assaulted with hammer, suspect at large

A suspect is at large following a woman who was possibly hit in the head with a hammer.
Pueblo Police have been on the corner of Jefferson and Orman Tuesday evening, as this is a very active scene. Police say the incident could be drug related.
A neighbor told News 5 he did see a woman with severe head injuries following an argument with a man and two women.
The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
The suspect is at large, no suspect description has been released.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
