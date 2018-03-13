More than a dozen kid-on-kid sexual assault cases reported on Ft. Carson

A report by the Associated Press (AP) revealed a combined 19 sexual assaults involving children suspects and victims happened on Fort Carson in about the last decade.

News 5 worked to independently confirm those numbers on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office telling News 5 it investigated a total of 14 cases from 2008-2014.

These involved cases where the suspect and the victims are both under the age of 18.

The AP report showed the U.S. Army investigated 3 of those cases, and El Paso County Authorities reported 16.

Up until 2015, the Sheriff's Office had a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement where the sheriff's office investigated sexual assaults on Fort Carson, meaning the investigations are mostly up to Fort Carson to investigate for now.

In November, the United States Army released a report detailing the number of sexual assault cases on Fort Carson- that data did not show the specific cases with juveniles.

After the MOU ended, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they had a conversion in their reporting system: from a grid-based system to a district-based one.

When the sheriff's office gave the numbers to News 5, representatives express that to the best of their knowledge all of these cases occurred on base.

The grid system focuses on smaller areas of the county, the district system separates the county into different districts, which are more broad areas.

News 5 also submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the United States Army to confirm these numbers and the investigations, but did not hear back on Tuesday.

The Associated Press report also noted that in many cases, these kid-on-kid sexual assaults end on the prosecutor's desk.

This means those who commit the crime, could be walking in everyday life without any punishment.