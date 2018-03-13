Report: Emails warn Colorado capitol workers to avoid press

The nonpartisan administrator of Colorado's state Senate has warned staff, aides and interns that policy forbids them from speaking to journalists about workplace issues - including sexual harassment.
KUNC-FM reported Tuesday that Senate Secretary Effie Ameen sent two emails reminding workers that giving interviews to reporters is a violation of chamber policy.
Ameen sent the emails in February and March as the Senate's GOP leadership has insisted that sexual misconduct or workplace harassment complaints against lawmakers either be handled confidentially - per the Legislature's workplace harassment policy - or by prosecutors.
Ameen declined to comment on the report.
KUNC has reported on allegations against three GOP senators as well as harassment complaints that led to the March 2 ouster in the Democrat-led House of Rep. Steve Lebsock.
