New tougher landlord/tenant rules proposed in Colorado Springs

Landlords in Colorado Springs who repeatedly fail to resolve tenant complaints could soon face tougher penalties. A proposal before Colorado Springs City Council asks to update city codes and give code enforcement better options for holding landlords accountable.

Numbers tracked by the city show more than 50% of complaints filed by tenants have to do with just eight property owners. The new rules could designate them as repeat offenders if there are more than two unresolved complaints in six months. If it continues for a year the designation is chronic offender.

"As the number of violations increase over a period of time, basically one year, the landlords would then face stiffer reinspection fines," said Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services Manager, Mitch Hammes. Current fines are capped at a hundred bucks. If approved, the change would hike the fine to $250 for repeat offenses. It increase to $500 under the chronic designation.

The new rules would also move appeals into the municipal court system.

Colorado Springs City Council will vote on the proposal later in the month.