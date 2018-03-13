Colorado Springs City Council approves new firing range

The Colorado Springs City Council approved a new firing range for Springs Police near the Pikes Peak International Raceway in its meeting Tuesday.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution, which allowed the construction of a new range on a 17 acre plot of land, which was donated to the city by North Park 200, LLC.
It will be located to the north of PPIR.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
