Colorado Springs City Council approves new firing range

Colorado Springs City Council approves new firing range

The Colorado Springs City Council approved a new firing range for Springs Police near the Pikes Peak International Raceway in its meeting Tuesday.

Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution, which allowed the construction of a new range on a 17 acre plot of land, which was donated to the city by North Park 200, LLC.

It will be located to the north of PPIR.

