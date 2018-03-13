City approves low income housing near Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

The Colorado Springs City Council voted 6 to 3 to deny an appeal by concerned neighbors in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood to build a low-income housing development.

The vote means the development, called "The Ridge," will be constructed behind the Safeway off of South Academy and west of Highway 115.

Before casting his vote, City Council President Richard Skorman called the meeting and the appeal "democracy at its messiest."

The city council meeting was packed with many people from the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, who said they had concerns about landslides, erosion and ADA compliance with the new development.

The Colorado Geologic Survey determined the site could still be developed as planned--as long as they followed a special list of recommendations, including: drainage design, soils report, foundation, and retaining walls.

The city also called the proposal a "unique situation" because the buildings would have to be ADA compliant. However, the development would not be required to have ADA-compliant sidewalks because of an existing constraint of a private property owner buffering The Ridge from the public right-of-way.

Neighbors in the area said they worried about other safety aspects with the plan.

"If we didn't have the 20 foot wall, if we didn't have all the cut and fill with the new dirt coming in, if we could reduce the height of the building--those are things we would look at. We just need to address the sidewalk issues, also," said Cindy Grey in an earlier interview with News 5.