Tuesday Evening Weather: Getting Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

A small chance for very isolated showers along the Sangres and the southern I-25 corridor this evening. The rest of us will stay dry with passing clouds and lows in the 20's for most areas. Mainly sunny and warmer for Wednesday with highs in the 60's and 70's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 29, High - 65. Partly cloudy tonight. Warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

PUEBLO: Low - 27, High - 72. Some clouds tonight. Warm and mainly sunny Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low - 31, High - 70. Partly cloudy overnight. Warmer and mainly sunny tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 57. Some cloud cover tonight. Mainly sunny and warmer Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - Near 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Warmer Wednesday and mainly sunny.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 70's. Partly cloudy and cooler tonight. Warmer tomorrow and mainly sunny.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - Near 70. Very isolated showers. Warmer for Wednesday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Warmer air stays in place with similar highs on Thursday. Snow will be falling across the western portion of the state and the high country. Mainly dry for the lower elevations but cloud cover will try to push in. Winds will be gusty and fire danger will be high with Red Flag Warnings for many areas. Breezy winds continue through the weekend and fire danger will remain high. Temperatures fall into the 50's and 60's for Friday and the weekend. Mainly sunny Friday and St. Patrick's Day. More snow for the mountains on Sunday with some cloud cover pushing towards the lower elevations.