Quantcast

Weather Visit To West Middle School - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Weather Visit To West Middle School

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited an 8th grade class at West Middle School, who are currently in the middle of a weather unit for Science class. She discussed weather tools, weather models, weather maps, and forecasting, answering questions about the tools meteorologist use to predict the weather. The students had a lot of questions about weather models and weather balloons.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?