Puppy dies in overhead bin on United Airlines flight

A United Airlines passenger's beloved french bulldog died when a flight attendant ordered the dog be put in an overhead bin.

A flight attendant on United flight 1284 from Houston to New York insisted that the dog owner put the animal in the overhead compartment. Another passenger on the flight shared what happened to social media, saying the flight attended assured the dog would be fine.

Passengers said they heard barking throughout the three hour flight, and then silence. The witness said once the plane landed his family opened his kennel and began calling his name but there was no sound.

"I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy," the witness wrote in his Facebook post.

United Airlines says it is taking full responsibility for the death of the family's dog.