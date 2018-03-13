LIVE: One month old baby eagles in California

Two baby bald eagles are just weeks away from taking flight.
A live eagle cam has been set up near a nest at Big Bear Lake, CA. The US Forest Service posted a photo of the two baby birds when they were just fluffballs, but now stand a foot tall.
The nest is on the San Bernardino National Forest, but access around the nest is closed to the public to protect the eagle family. The camera is provided by The Friends of the Big Bear Valley and is solar-powered.
The baby eagles' eggs hatched one day apart, the first hatched on February 11, the second on February 12.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
