LIVE: One month old baby eagles in California

Two baby bald eagles are just weeks away from taking flight.

A live eagle cam has been set up near a nest at Big Bear Lake, CA. The US Forest Service posted a photo of the two baby birds when they were just fluffballs, but now stand a foot tall.

The nest is on the San Bernardino National Forest, but access around the nest is closed to the public to protect the eagle family. The camera is provided by The Friends of the Big Bear Valley and is solar-powered.

The baby eagles' eggs hatched one day apart, the first hatched on February 11, the second on February 12.