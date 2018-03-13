Public invited to clean up event along Sand Creek Saturday

The public is invited to participate in a clean up along a part of Sand Creek with over 100 Colorado Springs Girl Scouts.

This is a part of World Thinking Day on March 17. The initiative is through the city's Adopt-A-Waterway program which was developed through an effort with the Colorado Springs Girl Scouts S U 414 and Harrison School District 2.

The collaborative effort came together to help demonstrate the impact people can make in the community working together to achieve a common goal. The Adopt-A-Waterway program works to promote maintaining healthy waterways in the Springs through volunteering at local businesses and organizations.

According to a release, the program has grown over the years from 25 to 58 groups that provide regular cleanups. These cleanups help reduce the way trash and debris impact water quality and preserving the city's watersheds.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the trail along Sand Creek behind Sierra High School at 2250 Jet Wing Drive.

Fore more information on the program, visit the Adopt-A-Waterway website.