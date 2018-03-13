Coroner: USA hockey executive died of heart disease

Heart disease caused a longtime USA Hockey executive's death less than three weeks before the Pyeongchang Games.
An autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner says that 53-year-old Jim Johannson's death was natural and caused by heart disease.
According to USA Hockey, Johannson died in his sleep on Jan. 21 at his home in Colorado Springs.
Johannson worked for USA Hockey for decades and at the time of his death he was general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team. USA Hockey officials have said Johannson relished the chance to put together the men's team that competed in South Korea.
