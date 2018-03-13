Vikings QB Case Keenum to sign with Broncos

Breakout Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum could be a Denver Bronco.
According to the Broncos, when free agency opens Wednesday afternoon the Broncos and Keenum are expected to have a short-term deal. A source told 9News Denver that the deal could be for two years and for at least $36 million.
Media reports: QB Case Keenum expected to sign with the #Broncos when @NFL free agency opens— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 13, 2018
Keenum's career began in 2014 in Houston and last played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, where they clinched a spot in the NFC Championship with their best regular season record since 1998, 13-3.
According to the Broncos, Keenum had the best season of his career in 2017 where he completed 67.6 percent of his passes, threw 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught our attention with his down to the wire touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the final play of the NFC divisional round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.
A source told 9News Broncos' general manager John Elway was planning on negotiating with two free-agent quarterbacks, Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins and Keenum.
The Broncos had concerns about the contract Cousins was asking for, so sources say Elway is leaning towards Keenum, according to 9News.
