5 Around Town: March 24th and 25th

Here are a few of the event going on for this first weekend of Spring.

Spring Fling 5k Poker Ride/Run

There’s a unique take on a 5k going on this weekend to celebrate the new season. Saturday morning biker, runners, horses, and hikers are all welcome for the Spring Flight 5k Poker Ride/Run at Bear Creek Regional Park. There will be staggered start times for each group with five checkpoints along the route where participant draw a card. Hands will be turned in at the finish line and prizes will be awarded to the high and low hand in each group. The first wave starts at 9:30 am. Day of registration will start at 8:30 am. Cost will be $15 in advance, $20 day of. Proceeds go towards building the Equestrian Skills Course in the park. Register and find more information here.

Monster Truck Tour

Monster Trucks are coming to the Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo this weekend. Five trucks will impress the crowd with their size and power. There will be two shows at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Pre-show Pit Party tickets are also available. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Mad Hatter Saturday

Old Colorado City will become Wonderland this Saturday. Mad Hatter Saturday will feature family friendly fun like interactive children’s activities, sidewalk sales, tea parties, a scavenger hunt, ice sculpture demonstrations, prizes, surprises, and dozens of costumed characters straight out of Wonderland. The fun and sales will be going on from 10 am to 3 pm. Most activities are free and centered around Bancroft Park. Find more information here.

Disney On Ice- Frozen

Disney’s Frozen will come to life on ice at the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend. Disney on Ice will feature the entire story of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf along with beautiful skating and acrobatics. Performances will be at 7 pm Friday through Sunday along with shows at 11 am and 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets and find more information here.

