Structure fire at Travel Star Inn caused by electrical malfunction

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a motel in Colorado Springs Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at the Travel Star Inn at 1703 S Nevada Ave early Sunday morning. Fire crews said they were able to respond within minutes of the report where smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the business.

According to CSFD, crews were able to confine the fire to the attic above one of the motel rooms by using hose lines in the interior of the motel. The owner of the Inn activated the emergency system after a customer saw smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters said the immediate use of the system could've saved further property damages. There no were injuries reported during the fire.

Investigators did determine the cause to be from an electrical malfunction.

CSFD and the National Fire Protection Association want to remind all people of the importance in using certified electricians for inspections.

NFPA says to call a qualified electrician if you experience the following: