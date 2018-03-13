CSFD respond to home fire caused by improper disposal of cigarettes

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a home as a result of improper disposal of cigarettes.
According to CSFD, fire crews responded to 2561 Raywood View at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Crews arrived to the two-story, multi-family home within five minutes of the call.
Firefighters said no smoke was showing from the exterior of the home but found a small extinguished fire in the garage. The garage sprinkler had turned on when a small fire in a plastic trash can was detected, which prevented it from spreading and possibly causing serious damage.
CSFD fire investigators said after conducting an investigation the cause was determined to be from "careless disposal of cigarettes."
CSFD and the National Fire Protection Association want to remind all citizens that it's extremely important in disposing of cigarettes properly.
Here are some helpful reminders from the NFPA:
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Investigators are on the scene at the Regency Shopping Center in Pueblo after a man fired shots at police officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
Deputies in Pueblo County arrested two people near the site where a wildland fire burned a half-acre of land in Pueblo Mountain Park Monday afternoon.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.
A man wanted for robbery is dead after a barricade and hostage situation at the Travel Star Inn and Suites on S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Monday night.