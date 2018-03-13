Quantcast

Police ask for help in identifying attempted ATM theft suspect

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect who tried to install an ATM "shimming" device.

Police said the suspect in the photos below was driving a silver or light brown station wagon with out of state plates when he attempted to install the device at an ENT Credit Union ATM in Colorado Springs.

The incident happened this past Saturday around 6:40 a.m. The ATM's security feature shut down due to detecting the device, and no bank members' credit card numbers were stolen, according to CSPD.

The device was found and is in police custody.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with distinctive tattooing on his right wrist, mid to late 20s, dark hair, mustache and a beard. He was wearing a red, white and blue stocking cap with big white stars on it.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

