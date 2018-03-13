Quantcast

Car found over the edge of Gold Camp Road

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police and fire crews are investigating after a car was found down the embankment off of Gold Camp Rd. earlier. Authorities say they haven't found any victims and they're searching for answers on exactly how the vehicle ended up over the edge.

