Jorge "Bird" Galvan-Flores found guilty in the murder of a 23-year old man

Jorge "Bird" Galvan-Flores is found guilty on all charges related to the murder of 23-year old Lawrence Gloster II, whose body was found on April 8th, 2017.

Gloster's body was found inside an abandoned building in the 21800 block of East Highway 24, between Peyton and Calhan. He'd been pistol whipped and shot 14-times.

Three men were arrested in the murder, Israel Jimenez-Roldan, 25-year old Anthony Loya, 35-year old Jorge Galvin-Flores.

Attorneys say the murder of Gloster was the end result of a meth deal gone wrong.

Jorge Galvan-Flores is accused of giving the orders to murder Gloster. The DA prosecuting the case says Galvan-Flores is the thread that ties all the players in this case together.

Jury deliberations started before noon Monday and the Jury found Galvan-Flores guilty of first-degree murder along with conspiracy and kidnapping charges.