Third Nor'Easter slams into parts of the northeast

The third nor'easter in 11 days is slamming parts of the northeast today. Residents of Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire woke up this morning to blizzard like conditions.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day with as much as 2 inches an hour falling in some places.

Some areas of New England could see up to 2 feet of snow over the next 24 hours and powerful winds are making treacherous conditions even worse.

Over 1,400 flights are canceled in the northeast and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City due to the severe weather conditions.