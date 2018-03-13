Quantcast

Trump On Tillerson: "We Disagreed On Things"

President Trump has removed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and replaced him with C.I.A. Director Mike Pompeo.

The surprise announcement came Tuesday morning.

The president thanked Tillerson and announced his replacement on Twitter.

"Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time we got along actually quite well - but we disagreed on things," Mr. Trump said of Tillerson shortly after the announcement. 

Secretary of State Tillerson had just returned from a trip to several countries in Africa, and reportedly learned he'd been fired through the President's tweet.



Tillerson had said earlier he would not quit his position, despite reports of disagreements with the White House.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were caught off guard as well.

"At some level, this revolving door, the reshuffling, the constant change indicates a lack of stability and consistency that breeds chaos," said Connecticut's Senator Richard Blumenthal.

