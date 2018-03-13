Quantcast

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson out-CIA Director Mike Pompeo in

Nia Bender
President Donald Trump replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. 

Trump reportedly asked Tillerson to step down on Friday. Trump confirmed the news in a tweet today. 

Tillerson had faced reports of tension between him and Trump for months, and repeatedly denied that he was leaving his job.

