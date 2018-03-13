Highway 50 remains CLOSED both directions east of Fowler

Highway 50 is closed in both directions after a semi truck carrying wind turbine towers was involved in accident between S. Main St and N.Park St. The highway has been been closed since 2:30 a.m. this morning. One of the towers is partially blocking lanes and crews are working to remove the tower, but it may be quite some time yet.

The tower is also blocking the railroad tracks at the location.

Power lines are also down in the area and there are reported power outages as a result. Troopers are routing traffic off of the highway onto a county road as an alternate route. There is no estimated time of re-open at this time. It may take several more hours to get the tower removed from the roadway.